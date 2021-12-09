Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 334 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,757 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,157,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $104.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

