Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,936,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

