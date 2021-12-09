Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

