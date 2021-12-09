Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.28% of Rafael as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 24.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rafael by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rafael by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rafael by 101,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Rafael stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.98. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 618.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.