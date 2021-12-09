Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

