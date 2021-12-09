Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$223.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$223.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KXS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded down C$2.70 on Friday, hitting C$182.81. 20,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,622. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$196.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$176.86. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 46,495.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$81.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.814355 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total value of C$334,007.01.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

