Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €113.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.73 ($115.42).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €99.96 ($112.31) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.90.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.