Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.