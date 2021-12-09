Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.580 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

