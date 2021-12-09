Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.69 million.Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.580 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,552. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.