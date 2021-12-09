Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.60.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $164.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

