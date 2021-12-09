KPCB XVI Associates LLC Invests $75.84 Million in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)

KPCB XVI Associates LLC purchased a new position in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,864,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,836,000. AEye makes up about 33.8% of KPCB XVI Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KPCB XVI Associates LLC owned approximately 47.40% of AEye as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on AEye in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

LIDR stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56. AEye Inc has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

