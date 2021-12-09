Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.72

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and traded as high as $112.70. Kubota shares last traded at $112.28, with a volume of 22,314 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

