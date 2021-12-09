Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.72

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and traded as high as $112.70. Kubota shares last traded at $112.28, with a volume of 22,314 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

