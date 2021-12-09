Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $296.83 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.12 and its 200-day moving average is $284.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

