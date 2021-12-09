Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LBAI stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $916.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,025 shares of company stock worth $200,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

