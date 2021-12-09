Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. 582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

