Langley Steinert Sells 41,982 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,524,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,567,607.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20.

CARG opened at $38.31 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in CarGurus by 69.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in CarGurus by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 234,809 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.