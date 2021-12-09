Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. 22,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 146,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

