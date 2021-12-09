Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.53. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

