Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,660 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,593 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Integra LifeSciences comprises approximately 1.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of IART stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

