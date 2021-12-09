Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.