Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE LAZ opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lazard by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Lazard by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 290,969 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

