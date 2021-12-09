Leangela W. Lowe Sells 6,300 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Atkore by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.