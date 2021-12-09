Leena Mansharamani Sells 1,266 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 0.43. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 692.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

