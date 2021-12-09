LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Insider Shrisha Radhakrishna Sells 57,977 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LZ opened at $17.98 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,591,000 after acquiring an additional 731,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,661,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

