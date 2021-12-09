Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 189 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,366,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.28. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

