Lethean Hits One Day Volume of $898.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $801,411.19 and approximately $898.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.85 or 0.08630178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00321607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.47 or 0.00947626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00079761 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00396860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00281736 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

