LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Down 5.6%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.79. 10,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 354,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

LianBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

