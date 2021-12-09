Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Down 3.1%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.54 and last traded at $157.24. Approximately 30,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 948,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.25.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.78.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after buying an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

