Liberum Capital Boosts LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 283

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 283 ($3.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 305 ($4.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.78) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 272.57 ($3.61).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 277.80 ($3.68) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.80 ($3.72). The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 260.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 413.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.28), for a total value of £39,520 ($52,406.84).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

