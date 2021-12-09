LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Bertrand Velge acquired 110,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bertrand Velge bought 96,923 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

