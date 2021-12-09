Lightbridge (LTBR) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lightbridge to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lightbridge alerts:

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lightbridge and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 164 672 970 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Lightbridge’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

Volatility and Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s rivals have a beta of 2.04, meaning that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -3.77 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $111.93 million 15.98

Lightbridge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lightbridge rivals beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.