Lightwave Logic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,210 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,225 call options.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $1,810,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LWLG opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.36. Lightwave Logic has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

