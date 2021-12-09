Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

