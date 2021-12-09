Lincoln Camagu Mali Acquires 6,010 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali acquired 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $29,869.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lincoln Camagu Mali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Lincoln Camagu Mali acquired 36,133 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $187,530.27.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.22. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

