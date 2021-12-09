Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.