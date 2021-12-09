Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,867.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,711.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.