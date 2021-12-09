Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 11,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $468.86 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $470.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.91. The company has a market capitalization of $441.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

