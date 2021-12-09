Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

