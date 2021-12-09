Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

