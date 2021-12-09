Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

