Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $564,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 97,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 25,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.