Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $628.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.52. The stock has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

