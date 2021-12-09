Liquity (LQTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $796,824.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $94.46 million and $796,824.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00014579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.89 or 0.08584829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,406.20 or 0.99848736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,364,267 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.