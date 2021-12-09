Litecoin Price Tops $161.05 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $161.05 or 0.00323601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.14 billion and approximately $1.71 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,148,395 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.