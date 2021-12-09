LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.2% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN opened at $84.09 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,644 shares of company stock worth $305,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.