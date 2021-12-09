Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

