Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $273,766.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $273,766.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,868,134 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.