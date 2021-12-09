Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

