Lorrie M. Norrington Purchases 3,733 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASAN opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yale University acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asana by 180.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.