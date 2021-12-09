Lorrie M. Norrington Purchases 3,733 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ASAN opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.